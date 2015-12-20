Just Friends #

-Hell of a job on that takeoff.
-Thanks, now it’s smooth sailing until we get there.
-Quick question. Where is “there?”
-You don’t know?
-You don’t know either? Oh Jesus Christ.
-Should we ask air traffic control? Or the stewardess?
-And admit we don’t know? We’re done.
-Shit. You’re right. We’re getting fired.
-We might as well enjoy this last ride.
-And we could go anywhere…
-Whoa. Where do you want to go?
-I have always wanted to go to Italy. You think the passengers won’t mind?
-Of course they won’t mind. It’s Italy.
-But my girlfriend has always wanted to kiss under the Eiffel Tower.
-Is she on the flight?
-She’s not.
-Damn, that could have been perfect.
-Maybe Germany? My family is German.
-That’s cool. You wanna visit relatives?
-Nope, they left like a hundred years ago.
– Wait, I just found my ticket in my pocket.
-Where are we supposed to go?
-…Buffalo.
-Buffalo?
-Yes, Buffalo.
-I will crash this plane before I spend my weekend in Buffalo.
ANA